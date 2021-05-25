Skip to Content

Unidentified teen body found in Safford ranchland area

(Left) Hooded Sweater with skulls (Right) Witches gown

TUCSON (KVOA) - An unidentified teenage body was found southeast of Safford in a ranchland area on October 26, 2020.

According to reports she was found in Artesia, Arizona.

The teenager was said to be a 13 to a 17-year-old white female. She is described to be five feet one inch.

She was reportedly found wearing a witch's gown. Reports also explain that a hooded sweater was also found near the body.

If you have any information on the case, call 911.

