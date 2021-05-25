Tucson Water discusses proposed rate change in virtual Town Hall Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Tucson Mayor and Council is intending to implement "differential rates." This means, that if you live in what they call "unincorporated Pima County," your water bill might go up.

Tucson Water is a department of the City of Tucson. but it also serves customers outside of the city. They will be discussing this on Tuesday in a town hall meeting.

Unincorporated Pima County that will be affected includes the blue area:

So, if you live in the Foothills, the southwest side, Avra Valley, Corona de Tucson, Catalina or the far east side, this could affect you.

The city says that when they serve those customers that live within the city limits, they receive most of the water back as a resource to reuse in the community.

But, when serving outside of the city limits, the water goes into a septic tank or it is retained by Pima County Wastewater's operations. But, this is not the only reason why they are pondering this. In fact, the environment and climate crisis are reasons why according to Tim Thomure.

"The Colorado River is expected to go into its first shortage in January of this upcoming year," said Interim Assistance City Manager Tim Thomure. "Council is looking into at when we serve outside of the city, what makes it okay and what makes it a reasonable return to the city when we do so."

About 29% of Tucson Water customers live in an unincorporated area.

The public hearing will be on June 8. However, the town hall will be on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, or to voice your opinion at the town hall, click here.