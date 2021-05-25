Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse tonight!

The weather might be quiet but something exciting is on the way! This evening, the second supermoon of the year will rise at 6:49 PM and tomorrow morning, we'll be able to witness a Total Lunar Eclipse!

There will be a few high clouds that will increase later today and tonight but we should be able to see most of the action. Don't forget to send us your photos! For more details click here!

It will be a quiet work week with sunny to mostly sunny skies, typical afternoon breezes and warm temperatures. Highs will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s today but will continue to warm each day with highs near or in the triple digits by Friday!

A trough digging into the Southwest this weekend will "cool" us down slightly with highs in the mid to upper 90s Sunday. It will also bring a breeze at times, so fire weather will be a concern. More details to come!

Today: Warmer and mostly sunny. High: 96°

Warmer and mostly sunny. High: 96° Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 62°

Mostly clear and mild. Low: 62° Tomorrow: Few clouds and warm. High: 96°

