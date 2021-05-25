Tombstone to host its annual event, ‘Wyatt Earp Days’

TOMBSTONE, Ariz (KVOA) - Tombstone's most famous annual event of the year kicks off on Saturday.

The event, "Wyatt Earp Days," takes visitors back in time to watch the Old Wild West come alive as the event honors its "legendary lawman," Wyatt Earp.

Visitors can enjoy attractions, good food, and "walk where legends walked."

The annual celebration begins Saturday and will run through Memorial Day.

For more information on the event, visit discovertombstone.com.