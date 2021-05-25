Skip to Content

Tombstone to host its annual event, ‘Wyatt Earp Days’

Updated
Last updated today at 10:14 pm
10:02 pm Local NewsTop Stories
Tombstone
Jessica Spengler / CC BY 2.0

TOMBSTONE, Ariz (KVOA) - Tombstone's most famous annual event of the year kicks off on Saturday.

The event, "Wyatt Earp Days," takes visitors back in time to watch the Old Wild West come alive as the event honors its "legendary lawman," Wyatt Earp.

Visitors can enjoy attractions, good food, and "walk where legends walked."

The annual celebration begins Saturday and will run through Memorial Day.

For more information on the event, visit discovertombstone.com.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

More Stories

Skip to content