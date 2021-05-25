Southern Arizona counties to enter stage two fire restrictions

Southern Arizona counties to enter stage two fire restrictionsNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Several counties in southern Arizona will be placed under stage two fire restrictions starting Wednesday.
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the restrictions will go into effect at 8 a.m. for Pima, Cochise, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.
Stage two restrictions include:
- No campfires and outdoor smoking
- Target shooting and fireworks are also prohibited
For more information, visit dffm.az.gov.