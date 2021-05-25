Skip to Content

Southern Arizona counties to enter stage two fire restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) - Several counties in southern Arizona will be placed under stage two fire restrictions starting Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the restrictions will go into effect at 8 a.m. for Pima, Cochise, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.

Stage two restrictions include:

  • No campfires and outdoor smoking
  • Target shooting and fireworks are also prohibited

For more information, visit dffm.az.gov.

