Sheriff’s deputies seeking competitive pay after TPD increase

TUCSON (KVOA) - Now that the City of Tucson has increased the amount of pay going to its police department, will the sheriff's department follow suit by increasing pay for its deputies?

The Pima County Sheriffs' Department Association (PCDSA) sent a letter to the Pima County Board of Supervisors asking them to consider a similar wage increase package to stop the department from losing deputies to neighboring jurisdictions.

Since the city approved the wage increase for Tucson Police Department officers, the PCDSA has been receiving non-stop calls on what they're going to do.

"We've been receiving emails and phone calls in regards to what are we doing about it, what can we do about it and simply ask the board of supervisors to take a look at a pay package that is equivalent to what the City of Tucson adopted," said Eric Cervantez, President of the PCDSA.

Right now, according to the association, the sheriff's department is losing about four to five deputies per month to other agencies with better pay.

"Now, with TPD actively recruiting laterals we're gonna be losing even more. I'm just afraid the sheriff will be forced to make decisions on what types of calls we're gonna respond to because of short staffing," said Ricardo Garcia, Vice Chairman of PCDSA.

According to Garcia, salaries start at around $47,000 per year in the department.

"TPD, the City of Tucson I think got it right, they've taken on a study and they've realized 'for years we've given a two percent raise, a one and a half, two and a half and that just doesn't really keep up with the times," said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Tucson city councilman Steve Kozachik told News 4 Tucson the city did a market research study and found that TPD was paid 14 percent below market value, which made keeping trained employees difficult.

That increase in pay now puts a burden on the sheriff's department's ability to keep their own.

"If I'm going to compete for the same patrolmen that the city is competing for, I need to be competitive, and if I'm not, we're gonna really find ourselves running short," said Nanos.

The county administrator is reviewing the pay disparity issue and will send a report to the board, then they will decide to discuss or take action.