New renovations at Community Food Bank allow for better work environment

New renovations at Community Food Bank allow for better work environmentNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has renovated several areas of its building to better serve those in need.
The $4 million remodeling project helped expand the food bank's cooling and frozen food storage, as well as a designated place for volunteers to work and train in.
The food bank has worked to fight hunger among southern Arizona families for years and that work has continued throughout the pandemic.