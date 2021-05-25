Live entertainment returns to AVA Amphitheater

TUCSON (KVOA) - Get ready to enjoy live entertainment at the AVA Amphitheater once again.

Casino Del Sol announced that it will begin hosting live music and comedy shows after a 22-month break.

AVA seats around 5,000 people in an outdoor setting, allowing for proper health and safety guidelines.

Casino Del Sol and the Pascua Yaqui Tribe are encouraging guests to get vaccinated before attending a concert.

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe said that if you get vaccinated at the Tribe's clinic, you will receive a $10 food and drink voucher. You must provide proof of vaccination.

The first show kicks off in September and tickets go on sale this weekend.

The following concerts will go on sale on Saturday:

Chaka Khan: Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Ice Cube: Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Tribal Recognition Concert: Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

George Lopez: Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

Midland: Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

For more information, visit casinodelsol.com.