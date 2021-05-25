Skip to Content

Kastl Amusements to come to Tucson Premium Outlets

11:01 pm Local NewsTop Stories
Kastl Amusements
Kastl Amusements

TUCSON (KVOA) - Kastl Amusements is coming to the Tucson Premium Outlets to spread fun and thrills to all.

The event will begin on Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m.

Here's the full schedule:

  • Thursday/Friday: May 27 & 28, 5pm-11pm
  • Saturday: May 29, 2pm-11pm
  • Sunday: May 30, 2pm-10pm
  • Monday: May 31, 2pm-9pm
  • Thursday/Friday: June 3 & 4, 5pm-11pm
  • Saturday: June 5, 2pm-11pm
  • Sunday: June 6, 2pm-10pm

The event will have a "Thursday special" where visitors can get 10 rides for $20. They will also provide "unlimited wristbands for $30 per person" from Friday to Monday.

Kastl Amusements is a "full service" traveling company that provides food, rides, events, film productions and private rentals.

For more information, visit kastlamusements.com.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

