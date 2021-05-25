Kastl Amusements to come to Tucson Premium Outlets

Kastl Amusements to come to Tucson Premium OutletsNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Kastl Amusements is coming to the Tucson Premium Outlets to spread fun and thrills to all.
The event will begin on Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m.
Here's the full schedule:
- Thursday/Friday: May 27 & 28, 5pm-11pm
- Saturday: May 29, 2pm-11pm
- Sunday: May 30, 2pm-10pm
- Monday: May 31, 2pm-9pm
- Thursday/Friday: June 3 & 4, 5pm-11pm
- Saturday: June 5, 2pm-11pm
- Sunday: June 6, 2pm-10pm
The event will have a "Thursday special" where visitors can get 10 rides for $20. They will also provide "unlimited wristbands for $30 per person" from Friday to Monday.
Kastl Amusements is a "full service" traveling company that provides food, rides, events, film productions and private rentals.
For more information, visit kastlamusements.com.