Kastl Amusements to come to Tucson Premium Outlets

TUCSON (KVOA) - Kastl Amusements is coming to the Tucson Premium Outlets to spread fun and thrills to all.

The event will begin on Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m.

Here's the full schedule:

Thursday/Friday: May 27 & 28, 5pm-11pm

Saturday: May 29, 2pm-11pm

Sunday: May 30, 2pm-10pm

Monday: May 31, 2pm-9pm

Thursday/Friday: June 3 & 4, 5pm-11pm

Saturday: June 5, 2pm-11pm

Sunday: June 6, 2pm-10pm

The event will have a "Thursday special" where visitors can get 10 rides for $20. They will also provide "unlimited wristbands for $30 per person" from Friday to Monday.

Kastl Amusements is a "full service" traveling company that provides food, rides, events, film productions and private rentals.

For more information, visit kastlamusements.com.