IOC president out to ensure safety of Tokyo games amid covid surge

The road to Tokyo has gotten a bit bumpy.

After the U.S. State Department issued a no travel advisory to Japan because of rising cases of the coronavirus, the president of the International Olympic Committee said he believes the games will still be able to go on despite widespread public hostility to the games taking place.

IOC President, Thomas Bach said over 70 percent of athletes and officials will be vaccinated by the time they are in Tokyo, and he urged international federations to help increase that number among its athletes and officials, in part to demonstrate "respect and solidarity" with the Japanese.

"In this final stretch, our top priority continues to remain on organizing safe and secure Olympic Games for everyone - the athletes and all participants, as well as our gracious hosts, the Japanese people", said Bach, "This is why, together with all our Japanese partners and friends, we have put in place comprehensive Covid-19 countermeasures to ensure that the athletes of the world can come together in a safe environment for everyone."

the country, which has recorded nearly 716-thousand infections and over 12-thousand deaths from the virus, has delivered vaccinations to just under five percent of its population… the slowest among the world's larger, rich countries.

these fourth wave of infections has led authorities to declare states of emergency covering much of the country.

Top Japanese and Olympic officials have pledged the games will go ahead as planned this summer, even as a recent poll found 65 percent of the Japanese people want the games postponed or even canceled .

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 23rd.