BBB Scam Alert: Scammers impersonate U.S. Customs and Border Protection

TUCSON (KVOA) - Stories about fake package delivery notifications made headlines last year, coinciding with a sharp rise in phishing scams, the Better Business Bureau said. Now that many consumers have caught on to the text message scheme, scammers are shifting their approach. In a new spin on the package delivery scheme, scammers are no longer posing as mail carriers. Instead, they’re impersonating US Customs and Border Protection, and they claim to have intercepted a package addressed to the victim, the BBB warned.

BBB Scam Tracker has received 26 reports concerning consumer encounters with customs and border patrol imposter scams. Consumers have reported two versions of this scheme impersonating US Customers and Border Protection, it said.

How the Scam Works

The suspicious package scheme: You receive a call, email or text saying US Customs and Border Patrol has intercepted a suspicious package addressed to you. You’re instructed to respond immediately, or a warrant will be issued for your arrest. When you reach out, you learn they seized the package because it contained drugs, weapons, cash or other contraband. They ask for your personal information in order to “verify your identity,” but it’s just a ruse to steal your identity.

The sweepstakes scheme: In another version of this scam, you’re once again contacted by someone claiming to be associated with US Customs and Border Protection. This time, they don’t threaten you with arrest. Instead, they claim to have intercepted a package containing a massive sweepstakes prize. To receive your winnings, you need to pay a huge fee for special shipping labels.

Whether they sound official or make threats, don’t let them fool you. The person who contacted you is nothing more than a scammer impersonating a US Customs and Border Patrol agent. It’s just a scammer trying to gain access to your personal information and bank accounts.

Following a rise in these scams early this year, US Customs and Border Protection issued a warning to the public recommending anyone who encounters this scam to hang up or ignore the message. Then, report the experience to the FTC.

How to avoid US Customs and Border Protection Impostors: