$2M donation to advance UArizona science research program

TUCSON (KVOA) - A University of Arizona alum has made a generous donation of $2 million to support the university's space science research, including the Osiris-REx mission.



Around one and a half million dollars will go towards analyzing the sample that Osiris-REx took from asteroid Bennu, once it returns to earth in September of 2023.

With that sample, researchers are hoping to find out more about the solar system's past, present and future.

"I am immensely grateful for this donor's vision and support of space science exploration at the University of Arizona," UArizona President Robert C. Robbins said. "One of the most thrilling aspects of both of these projects is realizing how many members of our faculty and staff, as well as our students, are contributing to their success. It is incredible to have a graduate continue engaging with the university and supporting these missions.”

The remaining $500,00 will go to the Giant Magellan Telescope project, which will give students and faculty more time to use at "its home" in Chile's Atacama Desert.

"When donors step up to become partners in discovery, they empower those researchers to realize their potential and accelerate our progress," Elliot Cheu, interim dean of the College of Science said. This remarkable gift ensures we can make the most of our team's knowledge and the sample so many have worked long and hard to retrieve."