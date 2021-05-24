Procession held for fallen Nogales police officer

TUCSON (KVOA) - A precession was held Monday night for Nogales officer Jeremy Brinton who died last Thursday after being hit by a vehicle off I-19.

At around 8:14 p.m. Thursday, officer Jeremy Brinton was assisting with a lane closure on I-19 near Mariposa Road during an off-duty assignment when a vehicle reportedly struck the 40-year-old.

Jeremy Brinton's service continues as he donated his organs.

He was transported on from banner UMC to the Pima County Coroners Office with a precession of officers from multiple agencies around our state.

Community members also gathered to pay tribute to the late officer by standing by with flags.

The 18-year veteran leaves behind his wife denise and four children.