Pima County to begin sewer work

Pima County to begin sewer workNew
PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) – On Monday, the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department announced it and its contractors will be doing sewer repairs at the following locations between May 24 and May 28.
From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the following locations will undergo what the county described as, miscellaneous sewer repairs that may include sewer cleaning, pipelining, or manhole rehabilitation:
860 W. Calle Catavinos: May 24
8152 N. Placita Chula: May 24 – May 25
737 W. Paseo Norteno: May 24 – May 26
700 W. Calle Dadivoso: May 25 – May 26
641 W. Calle Dadivoso: May 25 – May 26
750 W. Calle Dadivoso: May 25 – May 27
621 W. Paseo Norteno: May 27
8300 N. Placita Dadivoso: May 27
5432 S. Bryant Ave.: May 26 – May 27
Manhole rehabilitation will take place near Rancho Del Lago and Salida Del Sol Drive May 24 - May 28.
During the day, work will be done at the Old Nogales Interceptor (ONI) Sewer Improvement Project between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
"The ONI project is designed to increase capacity and install new sewer infrastructure in order to manage future anticipated flows along the new Aerospace Corridor and Aerospace Parkway. The contractor is currently working in the right-of-way easement between Fair Avenue and Union Pacific Railroad. Fair Avenue will be closed to all vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic between Ajo Way and Michigan Drive/Fair Street. Access to residential and business properties in the area will be maintained, the county said in a news release. "Emergency access will be also be maintained. These restrictions are scheduled to be in place through mid-June."
The following locations will undergo conduct sewer pipe repairs, manhole adjustments, and sewer pipelining:
749 S. 4th Ave.: May 24
541 S. Main Ave.: May 24
10540 E. Observatory Road: May 25
4725 E. Andrew Street: May 25
4725 E. 24th Street: May 25
522 E. 8th Ave.: May 25
335 Lincoln Street: May 25
1066 E. Grant Road: May 26
749 S. 4th Ave.: May 26
541 S. Main Ave.: May 26
10495 E. Observatory Road: May 26 - May 27
747 S. 6th Ave. (south of 17th Street and Arizona Ave.: May 26 - May 27
3800 S. 22nd Ave.: May 27
747 S. 6th Ave.: May 27
705 S. 6th Ave. north of 17th Street and Arizona Ave.: May 27 - May 28
325 E. 21st Street: May 28