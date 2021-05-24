Pima County to begin sewer work

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) – On Monday, the Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department announced it and its contractors will be doing sewer repairs at the following locations between May 24 and May 28.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. the following locations will undergo what the county described as, miscellaneous sewer repairs that may include sewer cleaning, pipelining, or manhole rehabilitation:

860 W. Calle Catavinos: May 24

8152 N. Placita Chula: May 24 – May 25

737 W. Paseo Norteno: May 24 – May 26

700 W. Calle Dadivoso: May 25 – May 26

641 W. Calle Dadivoso: May 25 – May 26

750 W. Calle Dadivoso: May 25 – May 27

621 W. Paseo Norteno: May 27

8300 N. Placita Dadivoso: May 27

5432 S. Bryant Ave.: May 26 – May 27

Manhole rehabilitation will take place near Rancho Del Lago and Salida Del Sol Drive May 24 - May 28.

During the day, work will be done at the Old Nogales Interceptor (ONI) Sewer Improvement Project between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

"The ONI project is designed to increase capacity and install new sewer infrastructure in order to manage future anticipated flows along the new Aerospace Corridor and Aerospace Parkway. The contractor is currently working in the right-of-way easement between Fair Avenue and Union Pacific Railroad. Fair Avenue will be closed to all vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic between Ajo Way and Michigan Drive/Fair Street. Access to residential and business properties in the area will be maintained, the county said in a news release. "Emergency access will be also be maintained. These restrictions are scheduled to be in place through mid-June."

The following locations will undergo conduct sewer pipe repairs, manhole adjustments, and sewer pipelining:

749 S. 4th Ave.: May 24

541 S. Main Ave.: May 24

10540 E. Observatory Road: May 25

4725 E. Andrew Street: May 25

4725 E. 24th Street: May 25

522 E. 8th Ave.: May 25

335 Lincoln Street: May 25

1066 E. Grant Road: May 26

749 S. 4th Ave.: May 26

541 S. Main Ave.: May 26

10495 E. Observatory Road: May 26 - May 27

747 S. 6th Ave. (south of 17th Street and Arizona Ave.: May 26 - May 27

3800 S. 22nd Ave.: May 27

747 S. 6th Ave.: May 27

705 S. 6th Ave. north of 17th Street and Arizona Ave.: May 27 - May 28

325 E. 21st Street: May 28