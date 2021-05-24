New autism center to aid newly diagnosed children and families

TUCSON (KVOA) - The long-awaited, first-of-its-kind, autism center for children in southern Arizona opened to the public on Monday.

The local non-profit, Children's Clinic, launched the Autism Center of Excellence to provide support and care for families with newly diagnosed children who also possess complex medical conditions.

The center offers easy access to services for families that are just learning how to navigate the disorder.

"Well, we're very excited to announce that our Angel Charities Center For Care here at Children's Clinics is finally opened," Jared Perkins, a member of Children's Clinics said. "Southern Arizona has a center of excellence that is staffed by both our partners, Tucson Medical Center and Banner University Medical Center. Thanks to people like Square and Compass, and Angel Charity For Children, the families of southern Arizona have a place where they can come and receive all their autism evaluations and treatment."

The center also has nine different members of the care team to work with the families and support and educate them so parents can better understand their child's needs.

Eligible patients include kids 10 and under, and those who have been diagnosed with autism within the last six to 12 months.