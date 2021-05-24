Marana Cares Mobile to provide free meals this summer

TUCSON (KVOA) - Marana Cares Mobile is up and running for this summer break.

The Marana Unified School District's initiative is to provide meals to students starting May 24 through July 23. Marana Cares Mobile will be serving free meals to all children Monday through Friday.

#MaranaCaresMobile will be on the streets again for the 2021 Summer Break serving FREE, nutritious and delicious meals to ALL children, Mon – Fri, May 24 - July 23 at select locations. Details at https://t.co/LmITAyN451 #maranaschools #childhunger pic.twitter.com/fX7oKg2gfM — Marana Unified (@MaranaSchools) May 18, 2021

Marana Cares Mobile makes its way to residential areas with a high density of students who "traditionally receive meal benefits during the school year."

Due to the pandemic and safety precautions, masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, visit maranausd.org.