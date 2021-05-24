CDC investigating heart inflammation in teenagers and young adults

An advisory panel for the CDC is investigating reports of heart inflammation in a small number of people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC committee says the cases of Myocarditis have predominantly occurred in adolescents and young adults and predominantly males.

Also, the condition occurs more often following the second dose and typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild.

The CDC has yet to determine whether there is any evidence that the vaccine caused the heart condition but, an investigation is still underway.