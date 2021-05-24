Buckle Up Arizona: Statewide campaign begins Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) – Buckle Up Arizona! It's the latest statewide campaign started by the Arizona Governors Office of Highway Safety and it's starting Monday. This is all in an effort to save more lives on Arizona's roadways.

This stems from a national campaign called "Click It or Ticket" and law enforcement agencies all across Arizona will increase their patrols on seat belt usage.

It's a two-week campaign with a zero-tolerance approach.

In our area, we know that at least Pima County Sheriff's Department and Tucson Police Department will be participating.

If you didn't know, motor vehicle collisions continue to be the leading cause of death and serious injuries to those who live in Arizona.

When worn properly, seat belts can simply reduce serious injury or death by 50%. For infants, 71% when in a car seat, 54% for toddlers 1 to 4 years old, and 45% for children ages 4 to 8.

"You should always wear a seatbelt when you're on the road. It doesn't matter how fast you're going or how far you're going. You never know what could happen," said Sgt. Edward Curtin of the Pima County Sheriff's Department. "You could be the safest driver in the world but you never know what other drivers could do."

You can sign up for car seat safety classes on the Pima County Sheriff's website. The next class is on June 9. You'll get a free car seat afterward. For more information on how to sign up, click here.