Animal shelter could save thousands of pets in Cochise County

​COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is pushing for a new veterinary clinic and animal shelter in Cochise County.

According to the organization, the HSSA CEO Steve Farley went to Bisbee last week to present a proposal for the two-million-dollar project.

The project will transform what was once a juvenile detention center, into a clinic and shelter with 20 dog kennels and 30 cat kennels.

The HSSA said that they are hoping a partnership with the county will save thousands of animals from euthanasia.

The HSSA said there is not enough room right now for pets in Cochise County shelters and with a yearly intake of more than a thousand animals, euthanasia rates are high.

The organization said this project has the potential to save 10,000 animals from being euthanized in the first five years of operation.

The humane society is hopeful that funding for the project will come from the state and county, but they are also working to secure federal funding. They are also hopeful for donations from HSSA programs.

"By expanding comprehensive animal services to Southern Arizona beyond Tucson, HSSA saves hundreds of lives each year while living up to its name in every way," HSSA CEO Steve Farley said.

Farley added that he hopes this effort could be a model for other rural areas of the country.

For more information, visit hssaz.org.