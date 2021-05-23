Childcare factor in keeping women from returning to work

TUCSON (KVOA) -- As pandemic restrictions lift and people begin to return to work, one group is conspicuously absent.

Women have yet to return to pre-pandemic employment levels. According to the latest number from the Bureau of Labor statistics, 165,000 women left the workforce in April, meaning they stopped looking for work altogether. Finding adequate childcare is a major factor behind this.

"COVID started and I had no idea what I was going to do. I cried and I was fearful telling them I can't come in , I can't find a babysitter," said Brandy Baca.

She is a first responder and was expected to show up for work. The single-mom also has two young kids. "Unless you are making a lot of money salary based bringing home at least 100,00 a year your paycheck is going to pay that there's not point in working," Baca said.

Baca was able to find childcare at the Boys and Girls Club. "Families, individuals across the Tucson area had really difficult choices to make," said Karin Malbrough, Vice President of Program Operations with the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson.

Linda Paredes had to make that difficult choice. Before the pandemic she was a hairdresser, seeing six to seven clients a day. She also has a child in kindergarten and was spending nearly five hours a day helping her with her online schooling. Paredes says when her salon reopened she couldn't find anyone to watch her daughter.

"It was also around the time that they were still online. we weren't able to get anyone to help with her studies with her being online," Paredes said.

Paredes decided to stay home with her daughter. She was able to qualify for some PPP, but hasn't taken any unemployment benefits. She also says the pandemic has shifted her thinking about work and her career and is making some changes.

"It opened up my eye to that, that I can do more than just work behind the chair," Paredes said.