PCSD finds missing vulnerable adult

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) --Pima County Sheriff Deputies have found the missing man.

Pima County Sheriff Deputies are searching for a missing vulnerable adult. Deputies say 59-year-old Tim Norseen was last seen near the 1100 block of West Panorama Road at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The man has blue eyes, brown short hair, and is 5'11. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt sleeved shirt and jeans. He's believed to be traveling on foot.

If you see Norseen please call 9-11.

Update: Tim Norseen has been located.