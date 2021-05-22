Cocktails to-go becomes law in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) -- What was meant to be a lifeline for bars and restaurants during the pandemic is now a permanent fixture in the food and beverage industry.

Arizona now joins 20 other states in offering cocktails to-go. Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2773 into law Friday. He had issued an executive order when the pandemic started which allowed restaurants to sell cocktails to-go. It was intended to help restaurants generate some income.

The order was eventually overturned by the courts.

"This is going to help out everything from your little mom and pops to the big chains as well as we expect to see participation in to-go cocktails in every facet of the industry," said Grant Krueger of Union Public House.

House Bill 2773 will make sure restaurants and bars have the opportunity to expand operations and meet the needs of their customers, especially after weathering the effects of the pandemic.

The new law allows bars, restaurants and liquor stores to sell alcohol to go.

Restaurants will have to sell food with the drinks and pay a yet to be determined fee.

"A portion of those fees paid for by the 12's will be gifted back to the sixes in a lottery process to help compensate them," Krueger said, talking about the different liquor licenses.

The Arizona Restaurant Association and the Arizona Licensed Beverage Association worked together on the legislation to make sure it was fair for all parties. Bars typically pay more for their liquor licenses than restaurants do.

The new law also allows for third party delivery services.. and makes those delivery companies, not businesses, responsible for making sure customers are over 21.

"I think it's great for the economy and the way things are moving with more and more services being on the internet delivered to home," said Ray Flores of Flores Concepts. He thinks the new law is a good move for the industry but says there is still a lot to work out.

Arizona Restaurant Association President Steve Chucri said in a statement. “To-go cocktails will help businesses bring in revenue and attract new customers, and it will draw new restaurants and bars to our state."

The law goes into effect in October.