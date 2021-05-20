Super Blood Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse next week!

We've got a supermoon and a Total Lunar Eclipse to look forward to next week on Wednesday, May 26th!

When the moon is full at or near its closest approach to Earth, known as the perigee, it is called a supermoon! Next Wednesday we'll not only get to feast our eyes on the Super Blood Moon but on a Total Lunar Eclipse too.

Earth will be passing between the supermoon and the Sun, which will cast a shadow onto the Moon! The West Coast will get to see all of the action! See the map below.

A Total Lunar Eclipse is when the Earth's shadow is completely covering the moon, creating a red hue. The red hue is caused by the light from all of the sunrises and sunsets on Earth! So cool!

The Super Blood Moon will rise at 6:49 PM Tuesday evening but the Lunar Eclipse won't begin until the early morning hours Wednesday.

The Eclipse begins approximately at 1:47 AM when the Earth's outer shadow (the penumbra) begins to cast a shadow on the Moon! By 2:45 AM, the Moon will completely be in Earth's Shadow, which is called a Partial Eclipse. When the Moon passes through Earth's inner shadow (the umbra) it will reach totality and that's when we'll see the red hue. Totality starts at 5:11 AM and ends at 5:26 AM, lasting about 15 minutes. The moon will set at 5:27 AM so some spots could miss the last few minutes of totality if there are mountains to the west of your viewing location.

Don't forget to send us your photos!