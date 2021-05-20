‘Longest stay pet’ at PACC looking for a forever home

TUCSON (KVOA) - Thursday was National Rescue Dog Day, and the Pima Animal Care Center said it has more than 600 dogs in its care right now who are all looking for a forever home.

The shelter is highlighting its 'longest stay' pet.

Her name is Acorn. She is a two-year-old pitbull terrier mix who has been at the shelter since November of last year.

PACC said her favorite thing to do is cuddle and give kisses.

If you're interested in meeting her or possibly adopting, you can visit petharbor.com.