FDA easing the cold storage rules for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

The FDA says the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine can be stored in the refrigerator for a longer period of time.

The agency says it is authorizing undiluted, thawed vaccine vials to be stored in the refrigerator at temperatures 35- to 46 degrees Fahrenheit for up to one month.

Previously, the FDA said it could be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days.

The FDA says it made this adjustment following a review of recent data submitted by Pfizer.

The FDA says the change will allow the vaccine to be more widely available to the American public.