If you love exploring the outdoors, there's now a job just right for you!

Whistleout.com is looking for a Chief Adventure Officer, to go out on outdoor adventures at the most scenic places in our state.

You would also have to take pictures and post them to social media.

The website would pay $1,000 and also helps with travel expenses.

Applications close on May 21st at 5:00 pm PST.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by whistleOut.