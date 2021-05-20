Bee season gives Arizonans another obstacle to overcome

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is that time of year again where bees are buzzing all around Tucson.

According to AAA Bee Removal, they can respond to as many as 10 calls about "angry" bees per day.

The Keystone species can get aggressive when protecting their hive once they've settled into a location.

News 4 Tucson was informed that a swarm recently killed two dogs.

Bee removal experts said that if your pets go outside, a doggy door or another way of escaping the bees should help them survive.

But the key is to get to the bees before they settle in.

"Regular walks around the house, make sure you don't see anything once a week," Steve Krough, AAA If you can catch the bees within a week then you can catch them before they get very defensive."

The best way to protect yourself is to stay calm and do not swat. Get inside as soon as possible.