Art sculptures decorate Catalina Foothills in the latest COVID-friendly event

TUCSON (KVOA) – A pop-up sculpture event! That’s one of the latest COVID-friendly events to hit our area and it's happening at the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.

"Sculpture Tucson" is a local non-profit that’s dedicated to enhancing Arizona’s cultural landscape through the placement of sculptures in public spaces. Up until May 31, you’ll get to see this dedication first hand from your vehicle.

The pop-up event is a drive-thru event from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. daily and is happening in the parking lot of the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.

Nearly 20 artists are featured, including John Benedict, who is the artist of "Angelica”, the sculpture that News 4 Tucson told you was stolen and then recovered back in August.

Tickets are not even needed, the event is completely free.

Artists include:

Gary Anderson

Al Glann

Barbara Grygutis

Curt Brill

Emily Mann

Hector Ortega

Art Neptune

Jerry Harri

John Benedict

Steven Derks

Jimmy Descant

Joy Fox McGrew

Judith Stewart

Mark Wallis

Otto Rigan

Pat Frederick

Peter Eisner

Ray Parish

Steve Kimble

The Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort is located at 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Rd. For more information, call 520-299-1501 or simply click here!

