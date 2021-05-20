Art sculptures decorate Catalina Foothills in the latest COVID-friendly event

Art sculptures decorate Catalina Foothills in the latest COVID-friendly eventNew
TUCSON (KVOA) – A pop-up sculpture event! That’s one of the latest COVID-friendly events to hit our area and it's happening at the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.
"Sculpture Tucson" is a local non-profit that’s dedicated to enhancing Arizona’s cultural landscape through the placement of sculptures in public spaces. Up until May 31, you’ll get to see this dedication first hand from your vehicle.
The pop-up event is a drive-thru event from 9 a.m to 7 p.m. daily and is happening in the parking lot of the Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort.
Nearly 20 artists are featured, including John Benedict, who is the artist of "Angelica”, the sculpture that News 4 Tucson told you was stolen and then recovered back in August.
Tickets are not even needed, the event is completely free.
Artists include:
- Gary Anderson
- Al Glann
- Barbara Grygutis
- Curt Brill
- Emily Mann
- Hector Ortega
- Art Neptune
- Jerry Harri
- John Benedict
- Steven Derks
- Jimmy Descant
- Joy Fox McGrew
- Judith Stewart
- Mark Wallis
- Otto Rigan
- Pat Frederick
- Peter Eisner
- Ray Parish
- Steve Kimble
The Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort is located at 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Rd. For more information, call 520-299-1501 or simply click here!