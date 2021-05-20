Arizona and Sonora governors’ collaboration strengthens relationships

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey and Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich came together to on Thursday for the Arizona-Mexico Commission (AMC) Event.

The event was named, "Arizona-Sonora: Transcendent Leadership."

Both governors met to sign a new "Memorandum of Understanding," and thanked members of AMC's binational committees.

Gov. Ducey said Arizona's relationship with Sonora has never been stronger, and the continued collaboration with Mexico has proven to positively impact the state's supply chain, infrastructure and workforce.



"Today, we have hope because Arizona and Sonora have already shown what can be achieved when you chart a course and lead with vision," Ducey said.



Earlier this week Gov. Ducey and Gov. Pavlovich met to discuss how both governments can work to better address the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.