ADOT warns car sellers to protect complete a ‘Sold Notice’

PHOENIX – Thinking of selling or trading in your car? The Arizona Department of Transportation has started warning sellers to complete a “sold notice” with the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

"A 'sold notice' ensures that MVD and law enforcement have a record of the vehicle’s current owner. This can protect the seller from liability if the car is involved in a crash or crime, is ticketed, or becomes abandoned, which carries a hefty fee," ADOT said in a news release.

There is no cost to complete a “sold notice” and it can be done online here.

To submitting a “sold notice” log-in to your account at AZMVDNow.gov and: