12-year-old suffers brain damage after shot while sleeping in Indiana home

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in his home overnight is clinging to life.

Authorities say around 3:40 a.m., someone shot into an Indianapolis home where the child was sleeping.

The 12-year-old was the only person struck by bullets and was rushed to the hospital.

The child has been identified as Dayshawn Bills, a seventh grader.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information that may help solve this crime.

"Everybody in the area, and I say everybody because maybe you were up watching TV, maybe you were driving through the area, maybe you really don't know what you saw, but it could help us solve this case," Samone Burris if Indianapolis Police Department said. "So that's why we're encouraging people to come forward with information so that we can know and actually gather the facts to find out what actually occurred before the 12-year-old was shot."

According to the child's family, he suffered brain damage and may be removed from life support as early as Thursday.