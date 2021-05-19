Warsaw Fire now 80 percent contained in Coronado National Forest

TUCSON (KVOA) - On May 16, the Warsaw Fire began in the Coronado National Forest by unknown causes.

According to a tweet sent by the Coronado National Forest, the Warsaw Fire has burned approximately 950 acres of grass and bush in the terrain near Warsaw Canyon, just 20 miles northwest of Nogales.

The fire is currently 80 percent contained with firefighters on the scene to "hold, patrol, and improve fire lines" and cold-trial.

The Warsaw Fire is 950 acres and at 80% containment. Firefighters worked to hold, patrol, and improve firelines as well as cold-trail (identify remaining smoldering fuels and extinguish them) as needed. Resources will remain on scene until the fire reaches full containment. — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) May 20, 2021

An investigation on the cause is being held at this moment.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.