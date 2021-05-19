PCSD ‘buckling down’ on seatbelt enforcement

TUCSON (KVOA) - Starting May 24, Pima County Sheriff's Department will be teaming up with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety and other state law enforcement to enforce Arizona's seatbelt safety laws.

The national "Click it or Ticket" campaign will commence May 24 and go through to June 6.

In efforts to save more lives, the campaign addresses the importance of buckling up, for it reduces fatalities in vehicle crashes.

Statistics show that when seatbelts are worn correctly, it has been proven to reduce deaths by 50 percent.

In infants younger than one year old, it has been proven that the use of seatbelts reduces the risk of death by 71 percent. In toddlers one to four years old there is a 54 percent reduced risk.

According to PCSD, motorits should expect "ZERO TOLERANCE" enforcement day and night during the time period.