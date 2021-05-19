PCC student recognized for active service to homeless community

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local student is getting some recognition for his inspiring story and dedication to improving the lives of those in need.



Pima Community College student, Juan Carlos Montes De Oca, has been chosen as the school's student representative and will be featured during Wednesday night's online graduation ceremony.

In 2017, Juan Carlos was under investigation by the cosmetology board for giving out free haircuts to the homeless population without a license.

However, that didn't stop him from continuing to serve his community and encourage others to do the same.



"Follow your dreams, whatever that may be," Carlos said. "And help people along the way, and especially veterans. I'm happy to be a part of Pima Community College this year and can't wait to see where the future takes me in social work."

Juan Carlos plans on attending Arizona State University to become a licensed social worker while also practicing cosmetology.