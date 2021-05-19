National watchdog group sues Arizona Senate over election audit

WASHINGTON, DC (KVOA) – On Wednesday, American Oversight, a watchdog group, filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Senate in Maricopa County Superior Court.

In a news release, the group said it is suing the Senate under Arizona’s public records law for failing to release documents related to the Senate’s audit of the 2020 general election ballots cast in Maricopa County.

“If President Fann had kept her promise to run a transparent process, we wouldn’t be forced to go to court today,” Austin Evers, executive director at American Oversight said. “Instead, President Fann is playing a legal shell game — insisting that the audit is official state business when the Senate needs to issue subpoenas, then keeping it at arm’s length to duck transparency laws.”

The lawsuit asks a judge to enforce Arizona Public Records Law by compelling the Senate to promptly produce records responsive to American Oversight’s requests.