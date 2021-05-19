Members of Jewish synagogue come together after act of vandalism

TUCSON (KVOA) - An act of vandalism overnight at an eastside synagogue had members believing it was an act of hatred.

With the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in the middle east, this Jewish community believes others see it as an invitation to attack them.

A large rock was thrown through the front door of Chaverim Synagogue Tuesday night. However, instead of shrinking away in fear, over 50 members of this synagogue came out to support one another.

Members believe this was a targeted attack.

"I love Tucson, it's my community and I never expected this to happen here, Arizona Democratic Representative Alma Hernandez said. "But, at the same time, I'm not surprised with what's going on right now."

Hernandez and Rabbi Stephanie Aaron said they were in tears when they learned what happened.

The rabbi was upset and startled and said she has trouble understanding this type of hatred.

"I really felt very shattered; I felt very violated for my community and I felt very sad," Aaron said.

Tonight was not about responding to one act of hate with another. Instead, it was to come together and support each other.

But the congregation is not dismissing that they believe this broken door was intentional.

"We would be lying to ourselves if we said this was a coincidence, and it just happened," Hernandez said. "Right now it's just a rock, and they just broke our window, but I don't wanna know what's next."

The leaders of this congregation do not want the Jewish community to be afraid. They want their members and others to stand up against prejudice, bigotry, violence and hatred.

Wednesday night, was this groups attempt to do just that.

"Our safe place, our place of shalom was ruptured, and yet this is really the first step to begin to heal it," said Aaron.

A report was filed with the Tucson Police Department about the vandalism. No suspects have been arrested.

Representative Hernandez says the synagogue does not have a surveillance system.