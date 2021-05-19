Latest controversy surrounding Baffert puts racing industry in tough spot

TUCSON (KVOA) - Allegations of misconduct surrounding Hall Of Fame trainer and Nogales native, Bob Baffert, when it comes to his Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit, could have long-lasting consequences for the industry.

"All eyes are on Churchill Downs the first Saturday in May," Wendy Davis, the former Director of the University of Arizona Race Track Industry Program said. "We have the world watching. Many of them only watch one day a year and to have something go amiss on that day, is really disastrous."

"We've got this Hall of Fame trainer that is a hometown hero," Rillito Park General Manager Mike Weiss said. "Yes, this is a black mark on our sport. We do everything we can to keep it clean and safe.

Decades before his two Triple Crown wins in 2015 with American Pharoah and 2018 with Justify, Baffert learned his craft at Rllito Park.

"He's won seven Kentucky Derbies," Weiss said. "There's six that all went through fine. I still have to applaud him and say he gave us two Triple Crown winners. We didn't have a Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978. He's still someone special to me in the game."

On Monday, the New York Racing Association temporarily suspended Baffert from entering his horses in any races ran in that state. This includes the Belmont Stakes on June 5.

The results of a second drug test on Medina Spirit are pending.