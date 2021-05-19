Grant Road and Wilmot Road intersection traffic signals to be temporarily down Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday, the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (TDOT) announced that on Friday, May 21 traffic signal work will take place at the Grant Road and Wilmot Road intersection.

The traffic signal repair is scheduled to take place between 6:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. The traffic signals at the intersection will not be in use while the repair takes place. Instead, law enforcement officers will be on-site to direct travel through the intersection until the work is complete.

TDOT said drivers can expect delays when driving in the work area.

"Please obey all traffic control signs and watch for officers and construction personnel in the area," TDOT said in a news release. "The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances. Message boards are in place to alert the traveling public."