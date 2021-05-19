Ducey meets with Sonora Mexico governor amid border crisis

SONORA, Mexico — Sonoran Mexico Gov. Claudia Pavlovich met with Gov. Doug Ducey this week and capped off several years of the two governors working together as Pavlovich leaves office later this year.

Their partnership has spanned three US presidents and two Mexican presidents.

Two takeaways from the partnership

Arizona and Mexico's economies have benefited from years of collaboration

The record-level of border crossings has been a complicated topic for both

“It has been a relationship built on trust, mutual work, where neither side wants to outdo the other,” Pavlovich said.

Economic growth

Economists say these partnerships are increasingly more important in a global economy.

For example, the arrival of electric car maker Lucid motors to Casa Grande, a big job creator for the valley, is a deal that relied on parts manufactured in Sonora.

“Lucid was a company looking at 60 different markets, 13 different American states and on that third interview they asked me ‘how is your relationship with Mexico,’ and I said why don’t you go find out for yourself,” Ducey said.

A growing crisis at the border

But some challenges are more complicated.

12 News asked Pavlovich what her government can do to alleviate the humanitarian crisis at the border.

“We have tried to generate new jobs and opportunities because nobody wants to leave their home. They leave because they have to,” Pavlovich said.

Authored by: Joe Dana, 12 News