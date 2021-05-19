Construction crews work to meet growing house demand in southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - As houses continue to rise up, it seems so are the price tags. Experts say the trend we're seeing around our state could continue through the end of the year.

Housing in southern #Arizona is up roughly 22% this year and the average rent increased by 12.6%. Tucson issued 5k building permits in 2020 and is expected to meet or surpass that this year. So will #housing continue to climb? Those answers tonight at 6:00 p.m. on @KVOA pic.twitter.com/LYesYdhfIA — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) May 19, 2021

"You know we took advantage of the pricing and being able to sell our home and afford to come down," Keith Allen said.

Keith Allen and his wife moved from Idaho into a new build in Marana.

Their new home cost them around $389,000 and they were able to sell their larger Idaho home for $739,000.

"We'd sit around and say you know if we had a desert house this is what we'd do," Allen said. "As far as outdoor living and all that so we decided to come down look around back in March."

He is not alone. Arizona is seeing an increase in those migrating to our state for more affordable housing.

With growing demand, also comes a heftier price tag.

"The median sales price here in Tucson in April of this year was just over $300,000," George Hammond, UArizona business research director said. "And that was up roughly 22 percent over the year so really strong house price growth here in Tucson and we're seeing similar trends across the state.

Rental prices have also increased by 12.6 percent compared to last year.

So with builders working on overdrive, can they keep up with the demand?

Pima County Housing Program Manager Marcos Ysmael says they are working to do just that.

"We are working to help fund an affordable development that is converting a former hotel property into affordable rental units," Ysmael said.

If you are looking to buy a home this next year and feel discouraged by the lack of houses or the price, experts say it may be temporary.

"I do think that situation will improve somewhat and as we see income growth gradually rebound," Hammond said. "And get on more solid footing in the longer term that will help with affordability."

Hammond says in 2020 Tucson issued 5,000 building permits, which is the highest number of permits since 2007. He predicts a similar number of permits issued for 2021.