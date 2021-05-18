Tucson Mayor and Council repeal mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday, Tucson Mayor and Council repealed their mask ordinance. Starting at midnight on May 19th masks will no longer be required in public places.

#Breaking Tucson Mayor and Council repeals mask mandate for those in public spaces. Starting at midnight the mask mandate will be lifted. I'll have more details surrounding this tonight at 10:00 p.m. on @KVOA pic.twitter.com/aLegLJTPHM — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) May 19, 2021

Even as more people get vaccinated, some are still remaining cautious.

"We're a little apprehensive about it it's been quite a shock to us you know we still want to remain safe," Todd Theo said.

Both Todd Theo and his wife are vaccinated, and even with the mask mandate lifted he said he'll continue to wear a mask when around people.

"Just to kind of set an example to wear the mask to keep people safe; it's respectful to other people in my thought too," Theo said.

Masks will still be required when federal law mandates one for places like hospitals and while using public transportation.

"We did is reaffirm the ongoing commitment to wear masks on public transit for the TSA order and that's going to be through September," Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik said.

Councilman Kozachik says he plans on having his staff continue to wear masks in the office and says the new repeal is based on the honor system.

Just as the CDC guidance suggests this really is an honor system were not requiring people to show proof that they got vaccination but we are going to be cautious about this.

As for city employees returning to the office.

"It's not as though this is completely in our rearview mirror," Kozachik said. "So we're going to be cautious about it we're not going to require people to show papers, but when our city buildings open up, we're very likely to still require masks when they come in contact with city employees."