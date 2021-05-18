Splish, splash! Local expert explains how to soak up the sun safely this summer.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pool season has arrived in Arizona and it's important to remember that taking care of your skin is crucial when exposed to the sun.

One local man didn't take sun exposure seriously when he was younger,

now, he's paying the price and wants to warn others.

"Growing up on the East Coast, my motive was as soon as school was over, shirts came out and we lived outside," said Tucson resident John Fay.

Seventy-nine-year-old Fay has been diagnosed with several types of skin cancers over the past 40+ years of his life.

"In my late 30's, I started to develop red spots that wouldn't go away," he added.

But in his 40's and 50's, they became so much of a problem and needed constant monitoring. Now, he visits the Arizona Skin Cancer Surgery Center to get a check-up every four months.

Fay owns up to the fact that it was all preventable and says that Dr. Michael Huether of Arizona Skin Cancer Center is one of the main reasons he is still here today.

"If you live in Tucson, you have to go out of your way not to get sun or else you get a lot," said Dr. Michael Huether.

Huether suggests having a "sun protection plan".

"That includes a broad brim hat, long-sleeve shirt, sunglasses and sunscreen everywhere that you don't have clothing," said Huether.

Dr. Heuther also really stresses the importance of knowing your family history and if your family does have a history of melanoma or any other skin care, then you yourself should be getting checked at a dermatologist office.

"What I'd recommend is looking at your skin monthly," Huether added. "Not daily, not weekly, monthly... noticing anything that's changing, enlarging, growing."

"I learned the hard way. But now, people don't have to learn the hard way. Help is there. Protection is there. Use it," said Fay.

What you're doing today is setting the stage down the road. Dr. Huether says the best sunscreen is the highest SPF that you're willing to wear. For daily wear, anything from 30-50 SPF. But if you're planning to spend a lot of time outdoors, ramp it up to a higher SPF.

Dr. Huether also added that when it comes to skin cancer deaths, most die from Melanoma. And, approximately 10,000 people die per year from the cancer.

To learn more about sun safety from the CDC, click here.

The Arizona Skins Cancer Surgery Center is located at 5980 N. La Cholla Blvd., in Tucson. To schedule an appointment or for further information click here.