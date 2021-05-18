Southern Arizona visitor center, January 8th Memorial open doors to public

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday, county officials announced that the January 8th Memorial and Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center are officially open at the Pima County Courthouse in downtown Tucson.

The January 8th Memorial is dedicated to the mass shooting in Tucson and was completed earlier this year but failed to open to the public.

The memorial was founded by the nonprofit group, January 8th Foundation on land provided by the county.

The Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor center was also closed six weeks after its first opening in January 2020 due to the pandemic.

The center presents interactive exhibits to help tourists navigate and explore Southern Arizona. The center will also have information on food, culture, arts, innovations, attractions and wildlife.

The gates to the January 8 Memorial are open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The visitor center is open on Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.