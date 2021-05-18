Road To Tokyo includes another test event

Olympic organizers held another test event on Monday to make sure Olympic athletes from around the globe stay safe when they arrive in Japan in a little more than two months.

This time out was a test for a handful of sports that will make their debut at the Tokyo Olympics. BMX freestyle cycling is among a handful of sports, including skateboarding, sport climbing and three-by-three basketball, that will make their first appearances at the summer games.

Monday's event was held amid volatile weather and was briefly halted due to rain. No spectators and no international riders were present. But organizers said Olympic test events are an important dress rehearsal so that they can test the facilities and operational capabilities as well as Covid-19 counter-measures.

The tokyo olympics, delayed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled to open on July 23rd and you can catch it all on News 4 Tucson.