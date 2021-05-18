PCC opens new center to set higher standard for automotive education

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Community College officially opened its Automotive Technology and Innovative Center on Tuesday.

The new center is located on the Downtown Campus at 1255 N. Stone Ave.

According to a press release, the Automotive Technology and Innovative Center is one of the first structures completed as part of the Center of Excellence for Applied Technology that is being developed by the college.

The facility is a way to prepare Tucson for innovative climate change responsiveness in the 21st Century.

“This facility, developed in partnership with industry, will help ensure that students are prepared for high-quality, high-paying jobs in Pima County and the surrounding region,” Chancellor Lambert said. “It will play a key role in our area’s economic recovery and growth by setting the standard for automotive education.”

