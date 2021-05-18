Finchem recall campaign worker claims she was assaulted

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman working on the campaign to recall Republican State Representative Mark Finchem said she was assaulted last week while she collected signatures at the Oro Valley Library.

Aimee Carillo is an organizer with Rural Arizona Action.

According to Oro Valley Police, she was collecting signatures when Melvyn Hockwitt approached her. Carillo's colleague, Sedona Lynch, said Hockwitt had left the library and then returned. Lynch said he "was visually very angry, very upset and screaming at her in front of other people."

Lynch said Hockwitt also confronted Carillo about wearing a mask and ultimately struggled with her over the petitions.

"She ended up getting into a tug of war with this man to keep the petition safe, to keep voter information safe, and ultimately to enfranchise the voters," Lynch said.

The petitions were ripped apart, invalidating about 20 signatures.

Oro Valley Police arrested Melvyn Hockwitt after the incident and charged him with disorderly conduct. According to the police report, Hockwitt said he was being harassed by a woman at the library. He told police that she kept wanting him to sign a petition and he kept saying no. He said he became frustrated and grabbed her paperwork and ripped it up.

Carillo declined an interview, saying she has received blowback since she first posted about the incident. She did release a statement saying

"…this incident makes me feel like I have to work even harder, motivating me to do more for my community and all of Arizona."

News 4 Tucson reached out to Representative Finchem for comment.

"I was shocked at the report of an assault, I was even more shocked at the intimation that the confrontation was directly related to me," Finchem said. "I remain committed to a peaceful, civil society were disagreements are sorted out in court.

Finchem has sent a cease and desist letter to Rural Arizona Action, demanding that the group halt the recall effort and threatening to sue.

The group said threats will not deter them and they are continuing with the effort.

