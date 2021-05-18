Andrew Giuliani confirms he’s running for governor of New York

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, says he's running for Governor of New York.

Guiliani says politics is in his blood, despite having never held public office before.

The son of the former Mayor Rudy Giuliani was an aide to President Donald Trump for four years.

Before he gets to take on Governor Andrew Cuomo for the empire state's top office, Giuliani will have to take on a field of competitors in the primary.

Two other candidates in the primary have a head start on Giuliani, but he believes he can easily make up ground.

Giuliani says he believes the GOP ticket has the best chance of winning the Governor's seat if he's on the ticket.

He says his four years in the White House during the Trump Administration prepared him for this moment.