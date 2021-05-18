Amazon launches program to reduce workplace injuries

TUCSON (KVOA) - Amazon is launching a new series of health programs designed to prevent injuries at warehouses and distribution centers across the country.



The fulfillment center here in town is one of the eight facilities in the U.S. to roll out the "Working Well Program"

News 4 Tucson got a tour of the center on Tuesday to see how the company is promoting physical and mental support to reduce injuries in the workplace.



"We really care a lot for our associates," Christopher Jordan from Amazon said. "And we want to make sure that every day when our associates walk into our facility, they're going home to their families, and they're doing so safely. So it's really important to us as a building, and Amazon as a company that we're keeping our associates safe."



The Tucson Fulfillment Center employs 1,500 people.