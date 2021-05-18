Alaska tourism, both Norwegian and Holland America Cruise Lines start taking bookings again

(CNN) - There's a glimmer of hope for Alaska's tourism industry after months of economic disaster.

The loss of the 2020 cruise season cost Alaska $3 billion dollars in gross domestic product (GDP).

Now, Norwegian Cruise Line has resumed selling tickets for Alaska cruises starting in August.

The decision comes after the U.S. Senate recently passed a bill to help the cruise industry.

The measure would temporarily relieve large cruise ships from having to stop in Canada when traveling from Washington state.

Smaller cruise ships have already started arriving in anchorage, but they do not bring the same amount of revenue as the big cruise lines.

Holland American is also now booking passengers for late summer and early fall.