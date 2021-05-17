Two Navy training jets collide mid-air in South Texas

Two Navy training jets crashed into each other in the air during an exercise in South Texas today.

According to Naval officials, the crash involved two T-45 Goshawk training aircraft from the naval air station in Kingsville, just outside of Corpus Christi.

One plane was able to land safely back at the air station while the instructor and student pilot in the other plane safely ejected about nine miles south of Kingsville in Ricardo.

Officials say the unmanned jet then crashed onto a private ranch nearby.

One of the pilots was taken to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Kleberg for minor non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.